Trump's legal team: No #MAGA at the White House

Washington (CNN) White House staff were reminded Wednesday of the restrictions they must follow after top aide Kellyanne Conway was reprimanded for violating the law prohibiting federal employees from using their official government capacity for partisan ends.

The White House counsel's office sent a memo Wednesday night to staff highlighting the new Hatch Act guidance issued Monday by the Office of Special Counsel -- which is separate from the Justice Department's special counsel's office. President Donald Trump's legal team cautioned staff to remove all campaign materials from their workplaces now that his reelection efforts are underway. This includes bumper stickers, buttons, signs, T-shirts, and the "Make America Great Again" hats.

On Monday, the Office of Special Counsel released a new set of guidelines that advised federal employees overall on what they can and can't do -- which stated that they could no longer show political support for Trump such as displaying memorabilia from his 2016 campaign, along with other restrictions. Wednesday's memo informed White House employees that they are subject to the same restrictions.

The memo reminded staffers that they aren't allowed to display unofficial photos of Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, or any candidate in their offices.

Under the Hatch Act, staffers are also restricted from using the campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again" or "MAGA," in official White House communications or posting it to their personal social media accounts while they're working.