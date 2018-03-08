Marist poll: Trump's job approval at the highest since taking office

Washington (CNN) A new Marist poll puts President Donald Trump's job approval rating at 42%, his highest in that poll since he took office.

The poll, which was conducted Monday and Tuesday, found that some 50% disapproved of the President's job performance.

Despite a peak approval rating, a plurality of those polled do not support the key policy Trump has been pushing this week: steel and aluminum tariffs. Forty-two percent said they think adding a tariff will hurt the economy, 27% said they believe it will help it, 18% said it will not have an impact and 13% said they're unsure.

A majority of Democrats (59%) and nearly half of independents (46%) said the tariffs would be harmful to the economy, while 45% of Republicans said the tariffs would be beneficial.

A majority of those polled (51%) said they believe special counsel Robert Muller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US election has been fair. Twenty-six percent said Trump has done something illegal and 27% said he did something unethical but not illegal through interactions with Russia.

