Washington (CNN) The top US general in Europe has said he does not believe there is a unified effort across the US government to confront Russian cyberthreats.

When asked on Thursday how he would assess the whole government response to Russian threats during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti replied, "I don't believe there is an effective unification across the interagency with the energy and the focus that we could attain."

Scaparrotti is the latest military leader to signal that the White House has yet to marshal a thorough and focused response to the ongoing threat of Russian cyberintrusions, particularly into US voting systems. President Donald Trump has only glancingly and grudgingly acknowledged the consensus view of US intelligence agencies that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential campaign with a view to helping him get elected.

In late February, US Cyber Command chief Adm. Mike Rogers told lawmakers that he has not been granted the authority by Trump to disrupt Russian election hacking operations where they originate.

Asked by Democratic Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island if he has been directed by the President, through the defense secretary, to confront Russian cyberoperators at the source, Rogers said, "no, I have not." He did say that he has tried to work within the authority he maintains as a commander.

