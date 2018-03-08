Pelosi doesn't see role for Congress in Stormy Daniels matter

(CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Democrats are more concerned with President Donald Trump's policies than issues surrounding a potential payoff regarding an alleged relationship with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

"I don't know that we necessarily have to get involved in any of that," Pelosi told reporters at her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill. But she tweaked her GOP colleagues who have avoided the issue, saying, "you can be sure that if any of that were happening with a Democrat, the Republicans would be very involved."

"Our time should be spent making the future better for the American people and creating good paying jobs, reducing costs -- whether it's prescription drug costs or any other costs that they have that we can impact so that they have more confidence, consumer confidence that they can make -- more than make ends meet."

Pelosi made a point to contrast differences between Democrats and the President as about economic issues, rather than wading into the increasing questions about what she called "rumors about the President's personal life."

