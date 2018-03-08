Nancy Pelosi was on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.' Here's what happened

Story highlights Other celebrity guests this season included Tituss Burgess, Vanessa Hudgens and Kristen Chenoweth

Pelosi tweeted about her experience this week. She wrote: 'Had a fabulous time on set with the Queens'

Washington (CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi came to "werk" in her appearance on "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars."

For those unfamiliar with the show, the program is a reality competition series that features drag queens put through a series of challenges that culminates each week with the top two contestants lip-syncing for the power to send one of their peers home.

In the episode Pelosi appears on, which aired Thursday night on VH1, she reminded contestants about their political power and the importance of voting.

Here's everything you need to know about Pelosi's debut on the drag queen competition show.

How did she end up being a guest?

