Nancy Pelosi was on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.' Here's what happened

Washington (CNN)House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi came to "werk" in her appearance on "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars."
For those unfamiliar with the show, the program is a reality competition series that features drag queens put through a series of challenges that culminates each week with the top two contestants lip-syncing for the power to send one of their peers home.
In the episode Pelosi appears on, which aired Thursday night on VH1, she reminded contestants about their political power and the importance of voting.
Here's everything you need to know about Pelosi's debut on the drag queen competition show.
How did she end up being a guest?
Randy Barbato, executive producer of "Drag Race" and co-founder of production company World of Wonder, told CNN in January that Pelosi was a good fit for the show's theme.
Pelosi is a "fierce servant of our nation (and) 'Drag Race's' mission is to teach the children and honor those who fight on our behalf," Barbato said in an email to CNN.
Pelosi did not respond to CNN's request for comment. However, she tweeted about the appearance twice.
"All I can say is, you betta werk!" she wrote in January, quoting a famous RuPaul catchphrase. "Had a fabulous time with @RuPaul and good luck to all the queens. #DragRaceNancy."
This week, to promote the show, she tweeted a clip. "Had a fabulous time on set with the Queens! Tune-in Thursday at 8/7c on @VH1 to catch me on the new #DragRace episode! #AllStars3 @RuPaul @RuPaulsDragRace."
Other celebrity guests this season included actors Vanessa Hudgens, Tituss Burgess and Kristin Chenoweth.
What did she do during her appearance?
Pelosi received a round of applause when she walked into the workroom. RuPaul introduced her as a "strong woman who knows how to get things done" and as "a champion for LGBT rights" for three decades.
"Nancy Pelosi, I'm dying," Morgan McMichaels, a contestant, said in response to the California Democrat walking in. "I just want to say thank you to her. I want to hug her. I want to say 'kick their ass.' "
Pelosi told the room she "couldn't resist" being on the show after receiving an invitation.
"I'm honored to be here. You're an inspiration, I hope you know," she said. "Because you really know your power. It's about taking pride, and that's what you do: Take pride in yourselves. You know your power."
Pelosi, who was wearing a white pantsuit, also emphasized the importance of voting.
"Voting is everything. I mean people sacrifice so much in our country for people to have the right to vote," she said. "It's a blessing but we have to use it. If you don't vote, you don't count. And you count."