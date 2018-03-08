Washington (CNN) Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa is suggesting she's not a fan of the expedited process President Donald Trump is deploying to impose steel and aluminum tariffs, adding to the growing tide of Republicans in Congress opposing the White House policy.

"Just because you're slapping tariffs on steel doesn't mean that there aren't going to be repercussions in other areas," the Iowa senator told the "Hugh Hewitt Radio Show."

"We export a lot of our soy beans to China, and we know that China is a bad actor. But there is a delicate balance out there, and we need to have thorough negotiations," she continued. "We haven't gone through that process."

Other influential Republicans in the Capitol, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan , have denounced the plan.

