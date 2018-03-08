Washington (CNN) Cindy McCain tweeted Thursday to let the public know that her husband, Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, is "doing fine" and not going anywhere.

"Contrary to popular belief @SenJohnMcCain is doing fine and has no intention of resigning! #crackpots," she wrote on Twitter.

It appears her tweet was in reference to some conservative commentators who posted on social media earlier in the day that McCain would step down.

Her tweet is the most recent update on the senator, who has been noticeably absent on Capitol Hill while he is being treated for a primary glioblastoma, a type of brain tumor, which he was diagnosed with last year.

Cindy McCain said in February that her husband was recovering from his last round of treatment.

