Woman named in Stormy Daniels' document accused Trump of unwanted advances

(CNN) A woman who previously accused Donald Trump of inappropriate sexual contact was named in the non-disclosure agreement signed by porn star Stormy Daniels as having "confidential information" about Daniels' alleged affair with Donald Trump.

Angel Ryan is one of four people in the "prior disclosure" section of the "confidential settlement agreement," who had been told about allegations of an affair with Trump by Stephanie Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels. Ryan's stage name is Jessica Drake.

In October of 2016, Ryan had a news conference and accused Trump of unwanted sexual advances. Ryan said the incident happened at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006, the same tournament where Trump met Clifford.

Ryan said Trump invited her to his suite, and she went with two other women.

"When we entered the room he grabbed each of us tightly in a hug and kissed each one of us without asking permission," Ryan said at her news conference. It is not known if Clifford is one of those women.

