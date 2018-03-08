(CNN) Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake has threatened to introduce legislation to nullify the President tariffs if they are anything like what Donald Trump is predicting.

"I'm going to -- as soon as it comes out if it is anything approximating what he's talked about -- introduce legislation to nullify it. I'm assuming I won't be the only one to do that," the frequent Trump critic told reporters Thursday.

Lawmakers have largely remained in the dark about the White House's plans, but many senators said it's a long shot at best to stop Trump. Even if Congress does act, it would likely need 67 votes to override an expected presidential veto in the Senate, a massive undertaking in a deeply divided body.

