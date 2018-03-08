Breaking News

Jeff Flake threatens bill to nullify Trump's tariffs

By Lauren Fox, CNN

Updated 3:36 PM ET, Thu March 8, 2018

(CNN)Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake has threatened to introduce legislation to nullify the President tariffs if they are anything like what Donald Trump is predicting.

"I'm going to -- as soon as it comes out if it is anything approximating what he's talked about -- introduce legislation to nullify it. I'm assuming I won't be the only one to do that," the frequent Trump critic told reporters Thursday.
Flake, like many Republicans, has expressed deep concerns about Trump's plans to issue new tariffs on aluminum and steel and says he's ready to fight legislatively if needed.
    Lawmakers have largely remained in the dark about the White House's plans, but many senators said it's a long shot at best to stop Trump. Even if Congress does act, it would likely need 67 votes to override an expected presidential veto in the Senate, a massive undertaking in a deeply divided body.
    Sen. John Thune, a member of GOP leadership, described the potential for a successful legislative action a "double bank shot," Wednesday when talking to reporters.