House to hold two-day hearing to consider 20 opioids bills

Washington (CNN) The House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee will hear a set of 20 bipartisan bills during its second hearing focusing on addressing the opioid crisis, CNN has learned.

While most hearings on legislation don't last more than a day, this hearing is scheduled to begin on March 21 and will last for two days, committee Republican aides tell CNN.

Last week at the US Chamber of Commerce, Energy and Commerce Committee chair Greg Walden announced four of the bills that would be included among the 20 being considered later this month. They include:

GOP Rep. Bob Latta's bill, the INFO Act, which would streamline efforts within health organizations for grants and other funding related to opioids

The bipartisan bill called Jessie's Law, which would require the Department of Health and Human Services to develop standards for hospitals and physicians to show a patient's history of opioid addiction when receiving treatment

GOP Rep. Richard Hudson's GAO request for research on ways to properly dispose of unused opioids

The bipartisan ACE Research Act, which would expand research efforts into opioids for the National Institutes of Health

The committee wants to send all of the opioids-related bills to the House floor for passage by Memorial Day.

Read More