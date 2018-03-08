Graham, Blumenthal unveil their own gun restraining order bill

(CNN) Two senators -- one Republican and one Democrat who, as one of them said, disagree about "90% of the time" on gun policies -- teamed up Thursday to introduce the latest proposal to address mass shootings: a bill that would allow federal courts to issue gun restraining orders against potentially dangerous people.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut unveiled the "Federal Extreme Risk Protection Act," which is modeled after existing laws in multiple states that attempt to intervene and disarm people who exhibit warning signs of violent behavior.

"If this becomes law, every state will have an opportunity to go to a federal judge or magistrate and inform them that this person is about to blow," Graham said.

"He did everything but take an ad out in the paper, 'I'm going to kill people,'" Graham said.

Read More