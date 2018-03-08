Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said his departing chief economic adviser Gary Cohn could someday return to his administration after making several hundred more million dollars.

"He may be a globalist, but I still like him," Trump said of Cohn, who was sitting in the room and announced earlier this week he is resigning as director of the National Economic Council. "He is seriously a globalist, there is no question. But in his own way he's a nationalist because he loves our country."

Cohn received a hearty applause from the Cabinet.

"I have a feeling you'll be back," Trump said.

Trump said Cohn would not return in the same position, though, because he wasn't "quite as strong" on tariffs. That doesn't bode well for Larry Kudlow and other free-traders who are being considered to succeed Cohn.

