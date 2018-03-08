Florida Gov. Rick Scott now has the gun bill -- what will he do?

(CNN) The countdown has started.

On Thursday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott received Senate Bill 7026 -- the gun bill spurred by the Parkland school massacre.

"The governor is thoroughly reviewing the legislation," spokesman John Tupps said in a statement. "He will be meeting with victims' families on Friday in Tallahassee before he acts. Our office will have more details as soon as they are available."

Scott has 15 days to sign the bill into law or veto it. If he does nothing after 15 days, the bill automatically becomes law. The Legislature approved the measure this week.

SB 7026, dubbed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, would toughen gun control in several ways -- but would also allow some teachers to be armed.

Read More