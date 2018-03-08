(CNN) The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee says another former senior aide to President Donald Trump should be subpoenaed for refusing to answer questions — this time former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

The California Democrat said he had requested a subpoena to compel Lewandowski's testimony, and the Republicans were "taking it under consideration."

"Witnesses don't get to pick and choose when it comes to very relevant testimony to our investigation," Schiff said.

Lewandowski disagreed with Schiff's assessment of the interview, telling reporters as he left the closed-door meeting that he had answered all "relevant" questions.