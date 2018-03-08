(CNN) Lawmakers are bracing for President Donald Trump's announcement on tariffs Thursday in part because most aren't sure what is coming.

The President is expected to unveil some kind of plan to slap new tariffs onto steel and aluminum Thursday at the White House, but aides and members on Capitol Hill lament they've been largely kept in the dark on the details of the plans, adding to anxieties that Trump could ignore their suggested changes and set in motion retaliation from US allies.

Over the last week, Republican lawmakers and aides have worked publicly and behind the scenes to tailor Trump's tariffs, convince him they could overshadow any economic benefits of the tax cuts they passed last year and try to find a way to convince the President to make them more targeted. But as of Thursday afternoon it was unclear whether their efforts had made an impact.

Sen. John Cornyn, the Senate's Majority Whip and second ranking Republican in the chamber, told reporters Thursday morning that he still had not been briefed on the White House's plans.

"My staff may have gotten a heads up but I have been distracted by other things. So, I have not gotten a briefing. So, I don't know what he's going to do," Cornyn said. "I think there has been a lot of feedback and the suggestion that if the President is going to proceed on this in a more targeted and surgical basis rather than across the board."

Read More