Stormy Daniels suit could back Trump into a corner

Asha Rangappa is a senior lecturer at Yale's Jackson Institute for Global Affairs. She is a former special agent in the FBI, specializing in counterintelligence investigations. Follow her @AshaRangappa_. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) The recent lawsuit by Stephanie Clifford, also known as adult film actress Stormy Daniels, against President Trump, may appear to be just another sideshow in the ongoing chaos in the White House. But her legal claims offer more than just fodder for first-year law school contracts exams -- the suit also raises some serious political headaches and potential legal consequences for the Trump administration.

Asha Rangappa

The basis for Clifford's lawsuit is a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) that she entered into before Trump took office, prohibiting her from discussing any alleged relationship she had with the President. Clifford isn't seeking money from the court, but a "declaratory judgment" on the validity of the NDA.

Clifford's NDA involved three parties: Clifford, named in the contract as "Peggy Peterson;" a private company, or LLC, called "Essential Consultants;" and "David Dennison," whom Clifford claims is a pseudonym for President Trump. The NDA prohibits Clifford from discussing any aspect of her alleged relationship with "David Dennison" in exchange for $130,000, which Essential Consultants (represented by President Trump's private attorney, Michael Cohen) paid her.

Clifford's suit makes two arguments . First, she argues that the NDA did not form a valid, binding contract because one of the parties -- ostensibly President Trump -- did not sign it. In contract law, a valid agreement requires what is known as a "meeting of the minds," or an agreement to the terms of the contract. One element of that agreement is each party signing it.

Contract law is governed by state law -- in this case, California -- and even in the absence of a signature of one of the parties to the agreement, a "meeting of the minds" can be proven in other ways.

Read More