For Trump, a meeting with Kim is the ultimate test

David A. Andelman, visiting scholar at the Center on National Security at Fordham Law School and director of its Red Lines Project, is a contributor to CNN and columnist for USA Today. Author of "A Shattered Peace: Versailles 1919 and the Price We Pay Today," he formerly served as a foreign correspondent for The New York Times and CBS News in Asia and Europe. Follow him on Twitter @DavidAndelman. The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) President Trump, popping unannounced into the White House briefing room late Thursday, apparently just couldn't contain himself -- and with good reason.

A senior South Korean delegation had just spent the afternoon with the President and his national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, carrying a remarkable letter from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

It was an invitation by Kim to meet with the President as soon as possible. And Trump promptly accepted. He had no choice -- if he hadn't, the world would be poised for a long, potentially deadly spiral into nuclear conflict. But there is still a tortuous path ahead before we'll see an end to the nuclear threat on the Korean Peninsula and far beyond.

Acceptance of Kim's invitation means reversing a long string of threats and calumny Trump has heaped on the North Korean leader -- all of which he appeared to believe in devoutly until now. And that will require some remarkable and utterly uncharacteristic restraint.

No longer will Trump be able to call the North Korean leader " little Rocket Man " as he did from the podium of the United Nations General Assembly last September; no longer will he be able to threaten the total destruction of North Korea if its ruler trains its weapons on any American facility or ally.

Read More