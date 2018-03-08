Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) Medical facilities supported by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) have received over 1,000 dead and 4,800 wounded in Syria's rebel-held Eastern Ghouta in just two weeks, the organization said in a statement.

The group said the numbers -- dating from the start of the renewed Syrian government assault on February 18 until March 4 -- are an "underestimate" and do not include the data of all MSF-supported medical facilities or facilities not supported by the humanitarian organization.

MSF's death count was last updated on Sunday, according to Wednesday's statement. Monitoring groups have reported scores killed daily this week as activists reported "apocalyptic" scenes in the streets of Eastern Ghouta, on the outskirts of the capital Damascus.

Fifteen out of 20 MSF-supported facilities have been shelled or bombed in the continuing government offensive, according to MSF.

Syrian government forces brandish their weapons as they move through the rubble.

"MSF urgently repeats its call for an immediate ceasefire to be implemented and for medical supplies to be allowed into the besieged area to treat the sick and wounded," the organization said.

