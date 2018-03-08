Breaking News

FDA sets path for stem cell therapies

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 5:43 PM ET, Thu March 8, 2018

Experts in the field of regenerative medicine believe one of the first areas of success when using stem cell-derived therapies will be the treatment of macular degeneration, which causes progressive loss of sight, and other retinal diseases.
Experts in the field of regenerative medicine believe one of the first areas of success when using stem cell-derived therapies will be the treatment of macular degeneration, which causes progressive loss of sight, and other retinal diseases. Click through the gallery to learn more about stem cell research.
In January 2014, researchers announced they had developed a new method of making stem cells: by placing skin cells in an acidic environment. But the researchers retracted their papers in July, citing "several critical errors" in their study data.
In January 2014, researchers announced they had developed a new method of making stem cells: by placing skin cells in an acidic environment. But the researchers retracted their papers in July, citing "several critical errors" in their study data.
Stem cells have the potential to become many kinds of cells and can renew themselves through cell division. Scientists view stem cells as a possible gateway to curing many medical conditions, from Parkinson's disease to diabetes.
Stem cells have the potential to become many kinds of cells and can renew themselves through cell division. Scientists view stem cells as a possible gateway to curing many medical conditions, from Parkinson's disease to diabetes. Stem cells are viewed on computer here at UConn Health Center in 2010.
A closeup of a microscope slide taken in 2000 at the Reproductive Genetics Institute's Chicago laboratory shows transplanted stem cells taken from the umbilical cord blood of a baby named Adam Nash. Adam's sister Molly has a genetic disease called Fanconi anemia. Their parents wanted to have a child who could be a stem cell donor for Molly. Using in vitro fertilization, doctors created embryos and then tested them for the genetic disease. They chose one that did not have the disorder, which grew into baby Adam. Molly received a stem cell transplant from stem cells from Adam's umbilical cord. Both children are alive today.
A closeup of a microscope slide taken in 2000 at the Reproductive Genetics Institute's Chicago laboratory shows transplanted stem cells taken from the umbilical cord blood of a baby named Adam Nash. Adam's sister Molly has a genetic disease called Fanconi anemia. Their parents wanted to have a child who could be a stem cell donor for Molly. Using in vitro fertilization, doctors created embryos and then tested them for the genetic disease. They chose one that did not have the disorder, which grew into baby Adam. Molly received a stem cell transplant from stem cells from Adam's umbilical cord. Both children are alive today.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton requested a National Bioethics Advisory Commission to study the question of stem cell research.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton requested a National Bioethics Advisory Commission to study the question of stem cell research.
In 2000, the National Institutes of Health issued guidelines for the use of embryonic stem cells in research, specifying that scientists receiving federal funds could use only extra embryos that would otherwise be discarded. President Clinton approved federal funding for stem cell research, but Congress did not fund it.
In 2000, the National Institutes of Health issued guidelines for the use of embryonic stem cells in research, specifying that scientists receiving federal funds could use only extra embryos that would otherwise be discarded. President Clinton approved federal funding for stem cell research, but Congress did not fund it. Above, a Cell Expansion System, which is used to grow cells, is seen during the 2010 World Stem Cell Summit in Detroit.
In August 2001, President George W. Bush announced that he would allow federal funding for about 60 existing stem cell lines created before this date.
In August 2001, President George W. Bush announced that he would allow federal funding for about 60 existing stem cell lines created before this date. Above, a human stem cell colony, which is no more than 1 millimeter wide and comprises thousands of individual stem cells, grows on mouse embryonic fibroblast in a research laboratory in September 2001.
In 2005, Connecticut and Illinois designated state funds to support stem cell research in their states.
In 2005, Connecticut and Illinois designated state funds to support stem cell research in their states. Above, a woman works on stem cells at the University of Connecticut's Stem Cell Institute at the UConn Health Center in August 2010 in Farmington.
In March 2009, President Barack Obama signed an executive order that removed restrictions on embryonic stem cell research. His action overturned an order approved by President George W. Bush in August 2001 that barred the National Institutes of Health from funding research on embryonic stem cells beyond using 60 cell lines that existed at that time.
In March 2009, President Barack Obama signed an executive order that removed restrictions on embryonic stem cell research. His action overturned an order approved by President George W. Bush in August 2001 that barred the National Institutes of Health from funding research on embryonic stem cells beyond using 60 cell lines that existed at that time.
In November 2010, William Caldwell, CEO of Advanced Cell Technology, said the FDA had granted approval for his company to start a clinical trial using cells grown from human embryonic stem cells. The treatment would be for an inherited degenerative eye disease.
In November 2010, William Caldwell, CEO of Advanced Cell Technology, said the FDA had granted approval for his company to start a clinical trial using cells grown from human embryonic stem cells. The treatment would be for an inherited degenerative eye disease. Above, dozens of packages containing frozen embryonic stem cells remain in liquid nitrogen in a laboratory at the University of Sao Paulo's human genome research center in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in March 2008.
In May 2011, stem cell therapy in sports medicine was spotlighted after New York Yankees pitcher Bartolo Colon was revealed to have had fat and bone marrow stem cells injected into his injured elbow and shoulder while in the Dominican Republic.
In May 2011, stem cell therapy in sports medicine was spotlighted after New York Yankees pitcher Bartolo Colon was revealed to have had fat and bone marrow stem cells injected into his injured elbow and shoulder while in the Dominican Republic.
In February 2012, early research published by scientists at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Johns Hopkins University showed that a patient's own stem cells can be used to regenerate heart tissue and help undo damage caused by a heart attack. It is the first instance of therapeutic regeneration.
In February 2012, early research published by scientists at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Johns Hopkins University showed that a patient's own stem cells can be used to regenerate heart tissue and help undo damage caused by a heart attack. It is the first instance of therapeutic regeneration. Above, fluid is removed from the knee of a patient to collect adult stem cells by at a clinic in Broomfield, Colorado.
In October 2012, Sir John Gurdon and Shinya Yamanaka were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for discovering how to make pluripotent stem cells. They both showed that cells could be reprogrammed after they had specialized. This changed scientists' understanding of how cells and organisms develop.
In October 2012, Sir John Gurdon and Shinya Yamanaka were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for discovering how to make pluripotent stem cells. They both showed that cells could be reprogrammed after they had specialized. This changed scientists' understanding of how cells and organisms develop.
On May 16, 2013, scientists announced that they had, for the first time, produced embryos using skin cells and then used the embryos to make stem cell lines. This technique resembles what was used in cloning Dolly the sheep, but the earlier technique could not have led to a fully cloned human baby.
On May 16, 2013, scientists announced that they had, for the first time, produced embryos using skin cells and then used the embryos to make stem cell lines. This technique resembles what was used in cloning Dolly the sheep, but the earlier technique could not have led to a fully cloned human baby. A photo provided by the Oregon Health & Science University shows a stem cell colony produced from human skin cells.
On August 5, 2013, the world's first stem cell burger was cooked and eaten in London. The brainchild of Maastricht University's Mark Post, the burger was made of 20,000 small strands of meat grown from a cow's muscle cells, took three months to create and cost $330,000 to develop.
On August 5, 2013, the world's first stem cell burger was cooked and eaten in London. The brainchild of Maastricht University's Mark Post, the burger was made of 20,000 small strands of meat grown from a cow's muscle cells, took three months to create and cost $330,000 to develop.
In September 2013, scientists announced they had created what they are calling "cerebral organoids" using stem cells. These pea-sized structures are made of human brain tissue, and they can help researchers explore important questions about brain development and disorders that occur during these first stages of life.
In September 2013, scientists announced they had created what they are calling "cerebral organoids" using stem cells. These pea-sized structures are made of human brain tissue, and they can help researchers explore important questions about brain development and disorders that occur during these first stages of life.
Story highlights

  • Stem cell therapies could treat various diseases, if shown to be safe and effective
  • FDA officials reveal new efforts to regulate, but not hold back, these therapies

(CNN)Just months after the US Food and Drug Administration announced efforts to crack down on stem cell clinics touting unapproved therapies, the agency now plans to help expedite the development of stem cell therapies proved to be safe and effective.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the FDA commissioner, and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, co-authored a new paper detailing the delicate balance between safety and innovation when it comes to the possibilities of using stem cells in medicine.
"Our aim is to refashion our traditional tools for regulation to meet the challenges and opportunities presented by such highly innovative products as cell-based regenerative medicine," they wrote in the paper, published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
    Stem cells have the potential to develop into many cell types in the body. Some studies suggest that stem cells may help the nearly blind to see and could reverse signs of aging. Research has even explored using stem cells to create red blood cells to replenish blood shortages during emergencies.
    "However, despite the increasingly widespread use of stem cells in techniques being labeled as regenerative medicine, clinical benefit has not been clearly shown in most instances," Gottlieb and Marks wrote.
    The FDA hopes to change that, while continuing efforts to regulate the industry.

    'A sweet spot of stem cell oversight'

    "This more reflects an update from the FDA on where their thinking stands on stem cells. I don't see it as backing down from the hoped-for stepping up of FDA oversight of clinics," said Paul Knoepfler, professor of cell biology and human anatomy at the University of California, Davis School of Medicine, who wrote a blog post about the new paper.
    "The FDA seems to be saying they want to find a sweet spot of stem cell oversight where they encourage innovation by good citizens and yet also carefully regulate this sphere as well as encouraging those interested in transplanting stem cells into patients to work with the FDA," he said.
    Knoepfler co-authored a paper, published in the journal Cell Stem Cell in 2016, that found unapproved stem cell interventions being marketed at 570 clinics across the US. "Hot spot" cities where there were clusters of clinics included Beverly Hills, California; New York; San Antonio; Los Angeles; Austin, Texas; Scottsdale, Arizona, and Phoenix.
    Although Gottlieb and Marks didn't mention clinics in their paper, they noted that facilitating the availability of safe and effective therapies was part of the FDA's oversight of regenerative medicine products, including new stem cell therapies.
    The FDA will provide tools to encourage individual or small groups of physicians to collaborate in support of the development of a stem cell or other regenerative medicine product, they wrote.
    Gottlieb and Marks also said the FDA is encouraging investigators who are involved in such innovative product development to engage in dialogue with the agency early on in the research process.
    "It feels like the FDA leadership is in essence telling them, 'Do the right thing, and we'll help you with a trial, even if you aren't a big university or company,' " Knoepfler said. "It's reassuring to see though that the FDA still emphasizes it is crucial to have data and follow the rules."
    The FDA held a Grand Rounds webcast on Thursday detailing how its scientists are examining strategies and methods to predict the reliability of how certain cell-based therapies will perform in humans.
    The ability to make such predictions could be a big step toward getting safe and effective FDA-approved treatments to patients in the future.

    Predicting the future

    For many investigational stem cell-based products, it remains unclear whether the measurements currently used to characterize products will predict their clinical effectiveness, according to the FDA.
    As of now, stem cell-based products submitted to the FDA in clinical trial proposals are characterized using a small number of cell surface markers and simple measures of cell product activity -- but is that enough to truly predict clinical outcomes?
    Answering that question has become one of many focuses of the FDA's Multipotent Stromal Cell Consortium, a large team of scientists studying adult multipotent stromal cells. These are stem cells that can differentiate into a variety of cell types and could contribute to tissue repair or help replace, restore or regenerate other parts of the body.
    Steven Bauer, chief of the cellular and tissues therapy branch in the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, gave the keynote presentation at Thursday's Grand Rounds and focused on how, when multipotent stromal cells are studied for use as therapies, predictability is key.
    "We can use some of this information to help generate standards in this field," he said. "There is a tremendous amount of interest now in developing standards that will facilitate the development of regenerative medicine and products."
    All in all, "combined with the publication today of New England Journal of Medicine article, the FDA wants to assure that developers of regenerative medicine therapies understand the regulatory pathways that are available," the agency said in a written statement emailed to CNN by a FDA spokesperson.
    "The FDA is committed to ensuring that patients have access to safe and effective regenerative medicine products as efficiently as possible. We are also committed to making sure we take action against products being unlawfully marketed that pose a potential significant risk to their safety," the statement said.
    "The agency has adopted a risk-based and science-based approach that builds upon existing regulations to support innovative product development while clarifying the FDA's authorities and enforcement priorities. This risk-based approach allows product developers time to engage with the FDA, to determine if they need to submit a marketing authorization application and, if so, submit their application to the FDA for approval," the statement said.