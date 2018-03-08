Outbreak of salmonella linked to chicken salad expands

Story highlights Salmonella poisoning has affected 170 people in seven states

(CNN) An outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium linked to chicken salad has sickened another 105 people, bringing the total to 170 in seven states, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday. No deaths have been reported, but 62 people have been hospitalized.

An investigation by the CDC and the US Department of Agriculture linked the outbreak to chicken salad produced by Triple T Specialty Meats Inc., sold from January 4 to February 9 at Fareway grocery stores in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. Sixty-five illnesses were reported in a CDC announcement February 22.

The newly reported ill individuals probably bought contaminated chicken salad before it was recalled February 21, the CDC said. All chicken salad produced between January 2 and February 7 was recalled.

Public health agencies usually receive reports on salmonella illness two to four weeks after it starts. The CDC says this is due to the time it takes for an ill person to see a doctor and for laboratory tests to be run and the results submitted to public health agencies.

The CDC recommends that people do not eat the recalled chicken salad; instead, throw it away or return it to the store. If you don't remember the date when you purchased chicken salad from Fareway, do not eat it.

