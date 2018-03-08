Video captured people chanting 'F*** the blacks' in a dorm. Now, 2 teens are under arrest

Story highlights The teens remain in custody related to "racially aggravated public order offences"

"Those suspected perpetrators" have been suspended, university officials said

(CNN) Two young men are under arrest in connection with a video in which people can be heard chanting, "F*** the blacks," and other derogatory phrases outside what's described as a black student's university dorm room, police in Nottinghamshire, England, said.

The video, viewed more than 1 million times since it was posted Wednesday to Twitter, shows only a wooden door with a metal handle. It was posted by Rufaro Chisango, a black student who said she filmed it Monday from inside her room in a residence hall at Nottingham Trent University.

The video's minute-long audio track is stunning, with comments including "We hate the blacks," "F*** the blacks," and "We hate black people. White people are friends." A man also says, "Sign the Brexit papers."

At one point, a woman can be heard shouting, "Leave her alone." The same voice also shouts, "The blacks and whites all together," and, "I have a dream."

