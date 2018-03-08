Copenhagen, Denmark (CNN) Danish inventor Peter Madsen pleaded not guilty to murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall aboard his submarine last August, but acknowledged indecent handling of her corpse, as his trial began in Copenhagen on Thursday.

Madsen faces charges of premeditated murder, indecent handling of a corpse and "sexual relations other than intercourse of a particularly dangerous nature," citing stab wounds inside and outside Wall's genital area.

Wall, a promising 30-year-old journalist, was last seen after boarding Madsen's UC3 Nautilus on August 10 last year when she had planned to interview him for an upcoming article.

Madsen pictured inside his submarine in April 2008.

Instead, according to the indictment, Madsen stabbed Wall multiple times before killing her, cutting off her head, arms and legs, then weighing her body parts down with plastic cable-ties and pipes before throwing them into the sea.

Her torso washed up on August 21 on an island near Copenhagen. Her head and legs were found weeks later.

