(CNN) Oprah Winfrey discussed some of her past interactions with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein in a wide ranging interview with Gwyneth Paltrow published Thursday.

"What I knew about Harvey was that Harvey was a bully and that if Harvey's on the phone, you go 'God, you don't want to take the call,' because you're going to get bullied in some way," Winfrey said in an episode of Paltrow's newly launched podcast.

What that meant for Winfrey, she recalled, was that Weinstein pressured her to have certain guests on her long-running talk show.

Winfrey reiterated that she had no knowledge of Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct prior to reports by the New York Times and The New Yorker last fall.

"Was I friendly with Harvey? Yes, I was friendly with Harvey. Was I in association with Harvey for the 'Butler' movie? Yes, but of course I didn't know any of this was going on," Winfrey said.

