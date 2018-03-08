O.J. Simpson recounts killings in Fox's 'The Lost Confession?'

(CNN) For Fox, time, competitive zeal and spite add up to "O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?," a two-hour special -- cobbled together from material the network opted not to air a dozen years ago -- transparently being used as a counter-programming stunt to try blunting the premiere of "American Idol" on ABC.

According to Fox, the "lost" tapes of Simpson's interview with then-HarperCollins publisher Judith Regan were recently discovered, as opposed to having been held to be used for just such an occasion.

On Thursday, Fox screened raw footage from the original 2006 interview, and it's compelling. Simpson is asked to speculate about "what might have happened," as Regan couches it, on the night of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman in 1994.

Simpson was later acquitted of the murders in a highly publicized trial, but found responsible in a subsequent civil suit.

During the interview Simpson at first resists discussing the killings but then proceeds to answer, appearing at several points to validate the prosecution's timeline and theory of the case. He also lapses into tenses that don't sound speculative, saying at one point that "Obviously I must have" taken a glove off after the killing, given that one was found at the scene.

