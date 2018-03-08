Michael B. Jordan will adopt 'inclusion rider'

Story highlights Jordan plans to adopt inclusion riders in his deals

(CNN) "Black Panther" star Michael B. Jordan is red hot right now and he's using that status to further diversity.

The actor is taking up a challenge issued by Frances McDormand in her Oscars acceptance speech to start adopting "inclusion riders" in Hollywood deals.

An "inclusion rider" requires producers to cast actors who represent the demographics of where the film takes place, including considering actors' gender, race, sexual orientation and physical abilities.

The riders could also stipulate that the producers try to hire a diverse behind-the-scenes crew to make it even more inclusive.