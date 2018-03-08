Cranberries releasing final album with Dolores O'Riordan

(CNN) This month marks the 25th anniversary of The Cranberries debut album "Everybody Else is Doing It, So Why Can't We?" and the surviving band members are celebrating the milestone.

Lead singer Dolores O'Riordan died unexpectedly earlier this year, while in London for a recording session.

According to their statement, in recent weeks the band revisited their decision to put the project on hold and decided to move ahead.

"We thought about it and decided that as this is something that we started as a band, with Dolores, we should push ahead and finish it," they said. "So that's the plan, to finish the project and get the special 25th anniversary edition album out later this year."

They also plan to release O'Riordan's final album with the group.

"We will also be completing the recording of a new studio album as previously announced, which we also started last year and for which Dolores had already recorded the vocals," the statement said. "All going well we hope to have this new album finished and out early next year."

The Cranberries released "Something Else," an acoustic album featuring some of the band's most popular hits and three new recordings in 2017.