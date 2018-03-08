Chris Harrison thought 'The Bachelor' was happy

Story highlights Harrison said he thought the couple was happy

He defended airing "The Bachelor" breakup

(CNN) Viewers weren't the only people surprised when Arie Luyendyk Jr. dumped the winner of this season's "The Bachelor" to pursue the runner-up.

The show's host, Chris Harrison, told E! the race car driver appeared content the day he proposed to Becca Kufrin in the show's finale.

"It seemed he had really come to terms with the fact that this was the woman for him, and this was the woman his family really liked and he liked and would make a great wife," Harrison said. "So that day there was never any doubt that I could see. He was excited and happy and so was she."

"When I left Peru, all I heard was, 'They're doing great. They're off on the happy couple hideaway and they're doing fantastic,'" Harrison added. "And I'm like, 'Good. Another happy couple. All is good.' As of Peru, everything was perfect."

