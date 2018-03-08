Charlize Theron's mom was her weed supplier

Story highlights Star says her mom got her some marijuana-laced edibles

(CNN) Charlize Theron may have the coolest mother ever.

The "Atomic Blonde" star appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday to promote her new film, "Gringo."

In the dark comedy, she and Joel Edgerton play a pair who run a company that makes medical marijuana pills.

Theron told Kimmel she's had some experience with cannabis.

"I'm always willing to try anything," she said. "I mean, you've got one life to live. Why not?"

