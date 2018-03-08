(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN on Thursday:
-- It's International Women's Day. To mark the occasion, CNN explores how society's perception of the "ideal" woman is ever-changing and its damaging impact on women who try to conform in each era.
-- US allies are mad, his top economic adviser is quitting, and still President Donald Trump is pushing forward with imposing tariffs despite warnings from top Republicans of a possible trade war.
-- Trump is upset with White House press secretary Sarah Sanders over her response to reporters about Stormy Daniels. Her comments essentially acknowledged the existence of a nondisclosure agreement with the adult film star.
-- Trump reportedly asked his former chief of staff Reince Priebus if investigators had been "nice" during his interview with special counsel Robert Mueller's team, according to The New York Times.
-- Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski could be one of the last major witnesses to appear as part of the House Intelligence Committee's Russia investigation. Committee Republicans are signaling the investigative phase of the probe is nearing its end.
-- NASA spacecraft Juno has revealed some of the swirling inner mysteries of Jupiter.
-- The last mortgage crisis wrecked the US housing market. The next one could be worse. Experts warn the dangers in the current US mortgage market are even greater than the risks that caused the Great Recession.
-- Move over, Uber. A 20,000-pound unmanned robotic truck drove 35 mph down a Florida highway in a test. The tech company behind the vehicle wants to make its first delivery without a human by year's end.
