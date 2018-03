Story highlights Rodrigo Londoño ends bid for presidency for health reasons, group says

Former FARC leader underwent surgery for coronary disease

(CNN) Former FARC leader Rodrigo Londoño's short-lived bid for the Colombian presidency has ended because of health issues, the onetime guerrilla group announced Thursday.

Known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, Londoño led the country's most powerful guerrilla force, FARC, throughout lengthy peace negotiations with the government and later declared himself the first presidential candidate in the group's transition into politics.

But those presidential hopes quickly faded after a hospitalization this month, and he underwent surgery for coronary disease Wednesday, FARC Senate candidate Ivan Marquez told reporters in Bogota.

"I'm committed to lead a transition government that will generate conditions for the birth of a new Colombia," Londoño told supporters in late January. "For a government that will finally represent the interests of the poor."

Though FARC's new political party, Fuerza Alternativa Revolucionaria del Común, will not run a candidate in May's first round of the presidential election, Marquez said former group members will be candidates in Sunday's vote for Senate and House seats.

Read More