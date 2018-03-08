Story highlights Rodrigo Londoño ends bid for presidency for health reasons, group says

Former FARC leader underwent surgery for coronary disease

(CNN) Former FARC leader Rodrigo Londoño's short-lived bid for the Colombian presidency has ended because of health issues, the onetime guerrilla group announced Thursday.

But those presidential hopes quickly faded after a hospitalization this month, and he underwent surgery for coronary disease Wednesday, FARC Senate candidate Ivan Marquez told reporters in Bogota.

"I'm committed to lead a transition government that will generate conditions for the birth of a new Colombia," Londoño told supporters in late January. "For a government that will finally represent the interests of the poor."

Though FARC's new political party, Fuerza Alternativa Revolucionaria del Común, will not run a candidate in May's first round of the presidential election, Marquez said former group members will be candidates in Sunday's vote for Senate and House seats.

