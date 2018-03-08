Story highlights Shuibu Moni was freed in a 2017 deal releasing 82 kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) The Nigerian army is vowing to recapture a Boko Haram commander freed last year in exchange for 82 girls who were kidnapped from a school in the town of Chibok nearly four years ago.

An army official told CNN that the Boko Haram commander, Shuibu Moni, would be apprehended again after he taunted the military in a new propaganda video from the militant Islamic group.

"He was captured before; he can be captured again," army spokesman John Agim told CNN.

"The troops that captured him are still in the northeast, and they will get him."

Boko Haram sparked international outrage when the militants captured 276 girls -- between the ages of 16 and 18 -- from a boarding school in Chibok in Borno state in April 2014. Eighty-two of the girls were freed in a May 2017 swap with Boko Haram that also saw Moni's release. More than 100 of the girls remain in captivity, their whereabouts unknown.

