Africa's top airports revealed

(CNN)Which airports in Africa have the best security, check-ins and restaurants to make your travel totally stress free and chill?
The Airports Council International (ACI), a global trade representative of the world's airports, has revealed all.
The winner for the best airport in 2017 with over two million passengers per year was Casablanca, followed by Mauritius and then Durban.
Nairobi was chosen as the most improved airport in Africa.
Flying in style
Mauritius has dropped two places from 2016, when the luxury travel destination was ranked as having the best airport on the continent.
Durban was also ranked in the top three in 2016 at second. Casablanca is a first time winner.
The Air Service Quality (ASQ) includes 74% of the world's top 100 busiest airports.
Air travel in Africa
The number of air passengers is predicted to get big in Africa. Forecast show the number will almost triple to 303 million in the next 20 years.
There has also been moves made by African countries towards a single market for air travel.
This year, the African Union -- with 23 country signatories -- has launched an intra-continental market that would work under a common regulatory framework.