Africa's top airports revealed

By Chris Giles, CNN

Updated 8:13 AM ET, Thu March 8, 2018

Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, Mauritius, which was awarded second place for customer service in Africa.
(CNN)Which airports in Africa have the best security, check-ins and restaurants to make your travel totally stress free and chill?

The Airports Council International (ACI), a global trade representative of the world's airports, has revealed all.
Satellite image of Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, Morocco.
The winner for the best airport in 2017 with over two million passengers per year was Casablanca, followed by Mauritius and then Durban.
Nairobi was chosen as the most improved airport in Africa.

    Flying in style

    Most of Africa&#39;s air travel is conducted by airlines from outside of Africa. However the new initiative -- the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) -- launched by the African Union which aims to open up Africa&#39;s skies could pave the way for increased African air travel. Ethiopian Airlines is the country&#39;s state-owned carrier. It serves a 122 passenger destinations. It&#39;s one of Africa&#39;s largest airlines and could be set to gain from the initiative.
    Ethiopian Airlines is the country's state-owned carrier. It serves a 122 passenger destinations. It's one of Africa's largest airlines and could be set to gain from the initiative.
    With a fleet of 34, Kenya Airways flies over three million passengers to 53 destinations worldwide every year. It was the first airline in Africa to be successfully privatized and is now a private-public partnership. It serves 41 countries.
    Kenya Airways flies over three million passengers to 53 destinations worldwide every year. It was the first airline in Africa to be successfully privatized and is now a private-public partnership. It serves 41 countries.
    Its fleet of 52 aircraft serve 40 destinations worldwide. On 1 February 2014, the airline celebrated its 80th Anniversary -- making it one of the oldest airlines in the world.
    South African Airways fleet of 52 aircraft serve 40 destinations worldwide. On 1 February 2014, the airline celebrated its 80th Anniversary -- making it one of the oldest airlines in the world.
    It was established in 1932 and was the seventh carrier in the world. It&#39;s based in Cairo and is a member of the Star Alliance.
    Egypt Air was established in 1932 and was the seventh carrier in the world. It's based in Cairo and is a member of the Star Alliance.
    The airline operates out of Tanzania and is backed by the founder of EasyJet. It was launched in late 2012.
    FastJet operates out of Tanzania and is backed by the founder of EasyJet. It was launched in late 2012.
    It&#39;s a low-cost airline based in South Africa and was established in 2001.
    Kulula is a low-cost airline based in South Africa and was established in 2001.
    Mauritius has dropped two places from 2016, when the luxury travel destination was ranked as having the best airport on the continent.
    Durban was also ranked in the top three in 2016 at second. Casablanca is a first time winner.
    The Air Service Quality (ASQ) includes 74% of the world's top 100 busiest airports.

    Air travel in Africa

    Rwandan President and Chairperson of the African Union, Paul Kagame flanked by Togo President Faure Gnassingbe and Chairperson of African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, cuts a ribbon during a launch of the Single African Air Transport Market.
    The number of air passengers is predicted to get big in Africa. Forecast show the number will almost triple to 303 million in the next 20 years.
    There has also been moves made by African countries towards a single market for air travel.
    This year, the African Union -- with 23 country signatories -- has launched an intra-continental market that would work under a common regulatory framework.