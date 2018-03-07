NASA mission discovers Jupiter's inner secrets

Breaking News

This composite image, derived from data collected by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument aboard NASA&#39;s Juno mission to Jupiter, shows the central cyclone at the planet&#39;s north pole and the eight cyclones that encircle it.
This striking image of Jupiter was captured by NASA&#39;s Juno spacecraft as it performed its eighth flyby of the gas giant planet.
Algorithmic-based scaling and coloring reveal a vivid look at the Great Red Spot, July 2017.
Jupiter&#39;s Great Red Spot is a storm with a 10,000-mile-wide cluster of clouds, July 2017.
Color enhancements offer detailed peer into the Great Red Spot, July 2017.
NASA configured this comparison of its own image of Earth with an image of Jupiter taken by astronomer Christopher Go.
This artist&#39;s concept shows the pole-to-pole orbits of the NASA&#39;s Juno spacecraft at Jupiter. Learn more about the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/25/us/nasa-jupiter-juno-mission-observations-first-results/index.html&quot;&gt;first results from the Juno mission&lt;/a&gt;.
This image shows Jupiter&#39;s south pole, as seen by NASA&#39;s Juno spacecraft from an altitude of 32,000 miles (52,000 kilometers). The oval features are cyclones, up to 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) in diameter. Multiple images taken with the JunoCam instrument on three separate orbits were combined to show all areas in daylight, enhanced color, and stereographic projection.
An even closer view of Jupiter&#39;s clouds obtained by NASA&#39;s Juno spacecraft.
Jupiter&#39;s north polar region comes into view as NASA&#39;s Juno spacecraft approaches the giant planet. This view of Jupiter was taken Saturday, August 27, when Juno was 437,000 miles (703,000 kilometers) away during its first of 36 orbital flybys of the planet.
This infrared image gives an unprecedented view of the southern aurora of Jupiter, as captured by NASA&#39;s Juno spacecraft on August 27, 2016. Juno&#39;s unique polar orbit provides the first opportunity to observe this region of the gas-giant planet in detail.
NASA&#39;s Juno spacecraft has sent back its first photo of Jupiter, left, since entering into orbit around the planet. The photo, obtained July 10, is made from some of the first images taken by JunoCam and shows three of the massive planet&#39;s four largest moons -- Io, Europa and Ganymede, from left to right in the image.
An illustration depicts NASA&#39;s Juno spacecraft successfully entering Jupiter&#39;s orbit. Juno will study Jupiter from a polar orbit, coming about 3,000 miles (5,000 kilometers) from the cloud tops of the gas giant.
This was the final view of Jupiter taken by Juno before the on-board instruments were powered down to prepare for orbit. The image was taken June 29, 2016, while the spacecraft was 3.3 million miles (5.3 million kilometers) from Jupiter.
NASA&#39;s Hubble Space Telescope captured images of Jupiter&#39;s auroras on the poles of the gas giant. The observations were supported by measurements taken by Juno.
This artist rendering shows Juno orbiting Jupiter.
Jupiter and the gaseous planet&#39;s four largest moons -- Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto -- are seen in a photo taken by Juno on June 21, 2016. The spacecraft was 6.8 million miles (10.9 million kilometers) from the planet.
Juno made a flyby of Earth in October 2014. This trio of images was taken by the spacecraft&#39;s JunoCam.
Three Lego figurines are flying aboard the Juno spacecraft. They represent the Roman god Jupiter; his wife, Juno; and Galileo Galilei -- the scientist who discovered Jupiter&#39;s four largest moons on January 7, 1610.
Jupiter was 445 million miles (716 million kilometers) from Earth when Juno was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 5, 2011. But the probe traveled a total distance of 1,740 million miles (2,800 million kilometers) to reach Jupiter, making a flyby of Earth to help pick up speed.
Technicians use a crane to lower Juno onto a stand where the spacecraft was loaded with fuel for its mission.
Technicians test the three massive solar arrays that power the Juno spacecraft. In this photo taken February 2, 2011, each solar array is unfurled at a Lockheed Martin Space Systems facility in Denver.
(CNN)NASA spacecraft Juno has collected new data on its mission to Jupiter revealing some of the swirling inner mysteries of the giant gas-planet.

The surface of Jupiter, the fifth planet from the sun and the largest in the solar system, consists of alternating bright and dark bands of gas and winds flowing in opposite directions at massive speed.
Previously there have been extensive studies of the helium-and-hydrogen planet's surface, but now gravity measurements collected by Juno indicate that this turbulent outer layer extends to a depth of 1,900 miles (3,000 kilometers).
"Galileo viewed the stripes on Jupiter more than 400 years ago," Yohai Kaspi, Juno co-investigator from the Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel, and lead author of a Nature paper on Jupiter's deep weather layer, was quoted as saying on NASA's website.
    "Until now, we only had a superficial understanding of them and have been able to relate these stripes to cloud features along Jupiter's jets. Now, following the Juno gravity measurements, we know how deep the jets extend and what their structure is beneath the visible clouds," said Kaspi, who likened the advancement to going from a "2-D picture to a 3-D version in high definition."
    This computer-generated image shows the structure of the cyclonic pattern observed over Jupiter&#39;s south pole. Like in the North, Jupiter&#39;s south pole also contains a central cyclone, but it is surrounded by five cyclones with diameters ranging from 3,500 to 4,300 miles (5,600 to 7,000 kilometers) in diameter.
    This computer-generated image shows the structure of the cyclonic pattern observed over Jupiter's south pole. Like in the North, Jupiter's south pole also contains a central cyclone, but it is surrounded by five cyclones with diameters ranging from 3,500 to 4,300 miles (5,600 to 7,000 kilometers) in diameter.

    The planet's origins

    Scientists hope the ongoing mission's findings, which have been published in four papers in Nature, will improve understanding of Jupiter's interior structure, core mass and, eventually, its origin.
    Among the mission's discoveries is that massive cyclones that surround Jupiter's north and south poles are enduring atmospheric features and unlike anything else encountered in the solar system, the NASA report said.
    "Juno's measurement of Jupiter's gravity field indicates a north-south asymmetry, similar to the asymmetry observed in its zones and belts," said Luciano Iess, Juno co-investigator from Sapienza University of Rome, and lead author on a Nature paper on Jupiter's gravity field.
    "On a gas planet, such an asymmetry can only come from flows deep within the planet; and on Jupiter, the visible eastward and westward jet streams are likewise asymmetric north and south.
    "The deeper the jets, the more mass they contain, leading to a stronger signal expressed in the gravity field. Thus, the magnitude of the asymmetry in gravity determines how deep the jet streams extend."
    The mission also found that the planet's interior rotates as a solid body, despite its fluid nature.
    "This is really an amazing result, and future measurements by Juno will help us understand how the transition works between the weather layer and the rigid body below," said Tristan Guillot, a Juno co-investigator from the Université Côte d'Azur, Nice, France, and lead author of the paper on Jupiter's deep interior.
    "Juno's discovery has implications for other worlds in our solar system and beyond."