Katrin Jakobsdottir: Iceland gets tough on equal pay
Updated 7:50 PM ET, Wed March 7, 2018
Editor's Note: CNN is committed to covering gender inequality wherever it occurs in the world. This story is part of As Equals, a year-long series.
This year, Iceland became the first country in the world to make it illegal to pay men more than women for the same job. Under new legislation, companies and government agencies with more than 25 employees will need certification for their equal-pay policies or face hefty fines.
Iceland's government -- led by its second female prime minister, Katrin Jakobsdottir -- is committed to eradicating the gender pay gap by 2022.
Iceland has long been deemed the best country in the world to be a woman, topping the World Economic Forum's gender equality index for the past nine years.
Women are highly educated, with a high percentage holding managerial positions, supported by the state to pursue careers whilst balancing family commitments.
"I hope that some day we will reach a gender equality, but I'm also very aware that it's very deep rooted," Jakobsdottir said. "It's an ongoing fight."
CNN spoke to Jakobsdottir about the future for women in Iceland, and around the world.