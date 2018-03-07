Katrin Jakobsdottir: Iceland gets tough on equal pay

Editor's Note: CNN is committed to covering gender inequality wherever it occurs in the world. This story is part of As Equals, a year-long series.

This year, Iceland became the first country in the world to make it illegal to pay men more than women for the same job . Under new legislation, companies and government agencies with more than 25 employees will need certification for their equal-pay policies or face hefty fines.

Iceland's government -- led by its second female prime minister, Katrin Jakobsdottir -- is committed to eradicating the gender pay gap by 2022.

Iceland has long been deemed the best country in the world to be a woman, topping the World Economic Forum's gender equality index for the past nine years.

Women are highly educated, with a high percentage holding managerial positions, supported by the state to pursue careers whilst balancing family commitments.

