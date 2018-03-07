New nor'easter strikes with 50 million under winter storm watch or warning

(CNN) Heavy snowfall has started in parts of the Northeast and is expected to spread Wednesday afternoon as the second nor'easter in the span of a week hits the storm-weary East Coast.

Some areas outside Philadelphia already have seen the kind of fast and heavy snowfall that forecasters fear will plague motorists in New York and New England later Wednesday afternoon. Five to 7 inches fell near Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania, at rates of nearly 2 inches per hour in the late morning, the National Weather Service reported.

The storm also could cause minor to moderate coastal flooding in the northern mid-Atlantic and Northeast, and winds and snow could bring down more power lines, adding to the thousands of outages that remain in the region from last weekend.

By Wednesday afternoon, parts of New York and New England could see snowfall at rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker urged residents to use caution then.

"Everyone should expect a long and challenging commute this evening," Baker said during a news conference Wednesday morning. "Stay off the roads during the height of the storms this afternoon if you can."

The storm is expected to pack wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph. While a far cry from the 90-mph gusts recorded over the weekend, the strong winds could impede efforts to restore power in the region.

How severe will this storm be?

It's not just the snow to be on the watch for. The National Weather Service in Boston tweeted that "the biggest concern is downed limbs, trees, power lines," with strong wind gusts and other risks such as lowered visibility and hazardous travel.

Snowfall is expected to be intense in some areas Wednesday afternoon, setting the stage for dangerous driving conditions.

In New England, Interstate 95 could be a key dividing line, with points west due to get as much as 2 feet of snow, and points east getting rain and lower amounts of snow, CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

How will it affect major cities?

New York City could see 6 to 12 inches of snow, but public schools will be open, officials said. The heaviest precipitation will occur Wednesday morning into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's New York office.

Philadelphia could get about 8 to 12 inches of snow, according to snowfall estimates from the National Weather Service, which advised against unnecessary travel after 7 a.m. City schools will be closed Wednesday, and all after-school activities canceled.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced a state of emergency for several counties in preparation for the storm.

The Boston area may see a slushy 2 to 6 inches of snow, with areas as little as 20 miles inland perhaps getting 10 or more inches. But if the rain/snow line moves farther east, Boston's snow accumulation would rise.

"It's a very dicey call for eastern MA. ... There's going to be a sharp line from little/no snow to several inches of accumulation," the National Weather Service in Boston tweeted

How is it affecting travel?

Much of the 2,400-plus flight cancellations involve major airports in the Northeast, such as Newark, John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia, Boston and Philadelphia, according to tracking site FlightAware

As for ground travel, New York City's Office of Emergency Management issued a hazardous travel advisory urging New Yorkers to "take mass transit if possible and allow for extra travel time."

Amtrak has also modified some of its services between Washington and Boston.