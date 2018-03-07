What we've learned 3 weeks after the Parkland shooting -- and what's next

(CNN) For the first time since a gunman turned Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School into a scene of carnage, students are getting through their first full day of regular classes Wednesday.

It's been three weeks since they lost 17 classmates and teachers in a tragedy that's still unraveling. In that time, grieving students launched a nationwide movement that could spur new gun laws faster than any previous massacre did; warning signs that were ignored before the shooting came to light; and gun control legislation is gaining traction in the state legislature.

While Florida lawmakers debate that bill, a grand jury could decide Wednesday whether ex-student Nikolas Cruz should be charged for the 17 deaths.

Here's what we've learned in the aftermath of the shooting, and what's happening next:

The students