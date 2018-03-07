Fathers of slain Parkland students beg Florida reps to pass gun bill

Story highlights Two fathers said they spoke on behalf of the 17 families who lost relatives

Florida's legislative session ends this week

Tallahassee, Florida (CNN) While Florida House members sparred Wednesday over a gun control measure, the fathers of two girls killed in the Parkland school massacre showed up to make one final plea: Pass Senate Bill 7026.

"There's so many good things in the bill, that if someone opposes it, it's hard for me to comprehend why," said Andrew Pollack, whose daughter, Meadow, was killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He and Ryan Petty, who lost his daughter Alaina, traveled 450 miles to Tallahassee to speak, they said, on behalf of the 17 families of those killed in the February 14 rampage.

Ryan Petty and Andrew Pollack, fathers of Alaina Petty and Meadow Pollack who both died in the Parkland shooting in attendance for the House Session ahead of the vote for SB7026. pic.twitter.com/POPzqIniYT — Carolyn Sung (@CarolynSungCNN) March 7, 2018

"As families, we've got different opinions, we come from different backgrounds," Petty said. "We came together, we're united behind this legislation, and our ask is that the House come together as the families have done and pass this bill."

SB 7026 -- dubbed the "Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act" -- would add several gun control measures to the books in Florida.