In Times Square, massive billboards honor the Parkland victims

(CNN) It stretched almost the length of a skyscraper: a burgundy banner with 17 soaring eagles, each one representing the lives lost in the Parkland school massacre.

Flanking it were several other signs, all of them memorializing the victims of the school shooting.

They were all on display Tuesday in New York's Times Square, one of the busiest streets in the world.

They were meant to serve as a reminder that the deadly Valentine's Day school shooting was very much still on the minds of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School alumni.

The idea for the project came from alum Stacey Goldman. She said she was inspired to do something after she saw how her community came together after the shooting.

Read More