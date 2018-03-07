Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz indicted on 34 counts, including premeditated murder

(CNN) Exactly three weeks after he stalked the halls of his former high school, shooting and killing students and teachers alike, Nikolas Cruz was indicted on 34 counts of premeditated murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting rampage that left 17 people dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The Broward County Grand Jury charged the 19-year-old gunman Wednesday with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the first degree and 17 counts of attempted murder in the first degree.

In a span of about 10 minutes, Cruz roamed the halls and targeted people huddled in classrooms on the first and second floors before leaving the campus undetected in a crowd of students.

Details of the massacre were shared with the world as students texted goodbyes to loved ones, while others posted social media images and video of chairs overturned in classrooms and blood-stained floors, with rapid gunshots exploding in the background.

