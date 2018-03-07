Florida lawmakers vote to stay in Daylight Saving Time all year long

(CNN) Lawmakers in Florida are tired of the whole "fall back" and "spring forward" rigamarole. So they've approved a bill to keep Daylight Saving Time going throughout the year in their state.

It took the state Senate less than a minute Tuesday to pass the "Sunshine Protection Act ." There were only two dissenters. (The House passed it 103-11 on February 14.)

The bill now goes to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott -- but it's far from a done deal after that,

Even if the governor approves, a change like this will literally take an act of Congress.

But if all is approved, Floridians -- who'll set their clocks ahead one hour this Sunday when Daylight Saving Time begins -- won't have to mess with it ever again.