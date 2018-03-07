5 things for March 7: White House, immigration, North Korea, UK & Russia, nor'easter

(CNN) Are you job hunting? So is Jake Arrieta, who is having trouble finding work , despite winning a Cy Young award and helping the Cubs win the World Series. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

The battle between President Trump and California just ticked up a notch. The administration is now suing the state over its immigration policies , specifically trying to stop a cluster of so-called "sanctuary state" bills. Trump and others have often attacked California's immigration stance , which includes local officials not cooperating with the feds on enforcement. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is due to talk about the suit today in Sacramento during an appearance at a state law enforcement group's meeting.

So, are we witnessing the beginning of a historic breakthrough or just tiptoeing on the edge of another trap? North Korea's making nice with the South and saying all the right things: willing to talk to the US about giving up its nukes and promising not to do any missile tests while talking with the South Koreans. But CNN's Stephen Collinson says the world has seen the North do this before . The regime starts a cycle of brinkmanship and provocations, followed by a willingness to talk, then dangles the possibility of concessions that never materialize. President Trump should be wary, he says.

The UK will smack back at the Russians -- hard -- if they're found to be behind the suspected poisoning of an ex-double agent . UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson made that threat while talking about the critical illness of Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Skripal, an ex-Russian military official convicted of spying for the UK and his adult daughter were found slumped on a bench in a shopping center in Salisbury, England. They're both critically ill in a hospital, suspected of being sickened by exposure to "an unknown substance."

The number of children killed so far this year in Syria, according to UNICEF. Another 803 kids have been injured as the civil war nears its seventh year.

The pay raise West Virginia teachers won. Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill authorizing it, ending a nine-day strike. Schools should reopen today.

Officer killed in Missouri

One police officer was shot dead and two others injured overnight in the city of Clinton after they responded to a 911 phone call punctuated by screams

"Nashville will ... continue its steady march toward the very top of the list of great American cities. It's a continued climb that I will watch, but I will watch as a private citizen."

"My brain was trying to climb out of my head."

NBA player Kevin Love, talking about the panic attack he suffered last year in the middle of a game

