(CNN) The odds of picking a perfect bracket in the NCAA men's basketball tournament are really, really small. So small, in fact, that many mathematicians differ on the actual estimation of the odds.

Some believe it's 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 (or 1 in 9.2 quintillion, for those who skipped the last 18 digits). Others, including Jeff Bergen, a professor at DePaul, think you can get it down to 1 in 128 billion. Either way, picking all 63 games (excluding the First Four games) correctly is next to impossible.

But if the odds scare you, here are some things that are much more likely to happen than picking a perfect bracket:

Odds of making a half-court shot at a halftime competition: 1 in 50

We can't all be Steph Curry, or even Les Henson , but every fan dreams of winning it big with his or her basketball skills. Surprisingly, the odds of hitting a half-court shot are pretty good, according to Chris Hamman, odds assessor at SCA Promotions. (Source: MarketWatch).

