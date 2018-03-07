Story highlights Ed Hochuli was an NFL official for 28 seasons

His son, Shawn, has been promoted to referee

(CNN) One of the most recognizable NFL referees is hanging up his cleats.

Ed Hochuli, known for his muscular physique, is retiring at age 67 after 28 seasons. Also retiring is referee Jeff Triplette, who was an official for 22 seasons.

The announcement was made by Al Riveron , NFL senior vice president of officiating.

Congratulations to our 2 newest @NFL referees, former BJ Shawn Hochuli & former SJ Alex Kemp. Best wishes to our 2 retiring referees, Ed Hochuli & Jeff Triplette. pic.twitter.com/iEv6xOprkf — Al Riveron (@alriveron) March 6, 2018

Hochuli, an attorney off the field, was a fan favorite for years, in part for wearing tight shirts showing off his biceps and for the way he thoroughly explained penalties. He had worked as an official since 1990, and became a referee -- the head of a football officiating crew -- in 1992.

"Yes, there are penalties in the Pro Bowl." 😂



Congrats on the retirement, Ed Hochuli. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6imOfrJnuW — NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2018

But there will still be a Hochuli on the field at NFL games. Hochuli's son, Shawn Hochuli, has been promoted to referee next season. The younger Hochuli has four seasons of previous NFL officiating experience, most recently as a back judge in 2017. Former side judge Alex Kemp also has been moved up to referee.

