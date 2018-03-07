(CNN) Just days after meeting with the family of a victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade on Wednesday visited the school in Parkland, Florida.

Wade spoke with students "about some important/impactful things that they have planned," the NBA guard tweeted.

I just had a great conversation with some of the students at Stoneman Douglas High School about some important/impactful things that they have planned. I'm looking forward to being more involved in the change that they WILL create. #MSDStrong 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 7, 2018

"These young adults GET IT," Wade continued. "They understand the power of their voices for the ones that often go unheard!"

Students and staff also tweeted about Wade's stop at the school.

A selfie of A D Wade selfie #StonemanDouglasHS pic.twitter.com/c9smf4b2HL — Dr. Rosalind Osgood (@ReverendRos) March 7, 2018

Wade also has shared with his 7.8 million followers retweets of messages by Parkland student Emma González , who emerged as a leader of the burgeoning pro-gun control youth movement that erupted after the school rampage.

