Commerce secretary says Trump is flexible on tariffs

"He's already indicated a degree of flexibility, and I think a sensible, balanced degree of flexibility," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on CNBC.

Despite fears from US allies and Washington Republicans that the measure could spark a trade war, Ross insisted the President's goal wasn't to drive the economy into chaos.

"I think you're going to see, as you understand the details of what actually is going to happen, that we're not trying to blow up the world. We're not trying to do that," Ross said.

He referred specifically to Trump's willingness to exclude Canada and Mexico from the tariffs as part of ongoing negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement. Trump spoke with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, and the President's son-in-law Jared Kushner traveled to Mexico City for talks on Wednesday.

Read More