O'Rourke defends gun control stance in Texas Senate race

Washington (CNN) The Democrat who will face off against Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in the Texas Senate race later this year is defending his position on gun control in a state that highly values its Second Amendment rights.

"I think a lot of Texans are wondering who it is that Ted Cruz represents in the Senate. He's taken hundreds of thousands of dollars from the (National Rifle Association," Rep. Beto O'Rourke said of Cruz in an interview Wednesday with CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

"We have a great tradition and culture of gun ownership and gun safety for hunting, for sport, for self-defense," O'Rourke said. "I think that can allow Texas to take the lead on a really tough issue, which the country is waiting for leadership and action on."

When asked if he thinks his gun stances may cost him the election, O'Rourke said, "I've got to face my kids and my conscience and do the right thing when we have the opportunity to do the right thing."

Cruz argued in an interview on "New Day" earlier Wednesday that O'Rourke cannot win in Texas with his pro-gun control stances.

