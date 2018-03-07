Cruz vs. O'Rourke is set, but 3 House races head to runoffs in Texas primary

(CNN) The Senate race is settled, but the House playing field in Texas will take two more months to sort out.

After an unprecedented set of jam-packed primaries left the leaders of several key primaries below the 50% mark, runoffs are set for May 22.

Here's a look at what we know -- and what we don't -- as Texas tallies the results of Tuesday's primaries:

1. It's O'Rourke vs. Cruz

Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke got through the Senate primary without a runoff, CNN projected, and is now set to take on Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

