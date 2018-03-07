Texas poised to send its first 2 Latinas to Congress

(CNN) After Tuesday night's Texas primaries, two Democratic candidates are likely to make history later this year by becoming the first two Latina politicians elected to the US Congress from the Lone Star State.

Former El Paso County Judge Veronica Escobar is projected to easily take the Democratic nomination in the race to represent the state's 16th Congressional District, winning more than 60% of the vote.

Both candidates won in safe Democratic districts, meaning they are likely to win their general election matchups in November.

"I'm so honored to be your Democratic nominee, El Paso!" Escobar wrote on Facebook Tuesday night. "We're going to make history by electing the first Tejana to Congress in November, and I couldn't have done it without all of you!"

In Texas' 29th Congressional District, state Sen. Sylvia Garcia also declared victory with more than 60% of the vote.