Sarah Sanders says -- as far as she knows -- Trump didn't know of porn star payment

By Kevin Liptak, CNN White House Producer

Updated 3:12 PM ET, Wed March 7, 2018

Washington (CNN)White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday she wasn't aware that President Donald Trump knew of a payment made by his personal lawyer to the porn actress Stormy Daniels in October 2016.

And she said she didn't know whether Trump had spoken to his lawyer, Michael Cohen, over the past week.
Answering questions from CNN's Jeff Zeleny, Sanders said the President has denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels.
"The President has addressed these directly and made very well clear that none of these allegations are true. It has already been won in arbitration. Anything in addition to that I would refer you to the President's outside counsel," Sanders said.